Nia Archives has released a new sad banger, ‘Crowded Roomz’

Nia Archives has released a new single, ‘Crowded Roomz’.

The track marks her first solo release since last year’s ‘Off Wiv Ya Headz’ and ‘Bad Gyalz’, and it arrives ahead of her upcoming Australia and New Zealand tour.

A press release explains: “The epitome of a sad banger, ‘Crowded Roomz’ was written after a festival last summer and examines her life on tour, constantly surrounded by people, but not necessarily those she can be herself around. Rich with rippling guitar lines cutting taut through jungle drums, Nia’s personal experience and intimate lyrics speak on themes of loneliness and social anxiety, uniting us all in the universal experience of feeling like an observer in this chaotic world.”

Check it out below.