Nia Archives has released a new single, ‘Unfinished Business’.
It’s a track from her recently-announced debut album, which follows on from her recent single ‘Crowded Roomz’, and last year’s ‘Off Wiv Ya Headz’ and ‘Bad Gyalz’. ‘Silence Is Loud’ is out Friday 12th April via HIJINXX/Island Records.
Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:
Silence Is Loud
Cards On The Table
Unfinished Business
Crowded Roomz
Forbidden Feelingz
Blind Devotion
Tell Me What It’s Like?
Nightmares
F.A.M.I.L.Y
Out Of Options
Silence Is Loud (Reprise)
Killjoy !
So Tell Me…