Nia Archives has released a new single, ‘Unfinished Business’.

It’s a track from her recently-announced debut album, which follows on from her recent single ‘Crowded Roomz’, and last year’s ‘Off Wiv Ya Headz’ and ‘Bad Gyalz’. ‘Silence Is Loud’ is out Friday 12th April via HIJINXX/Island Records.

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Silence Is Loud

Cards On The Table

Unfinished Business

Crowded Roomz

Forbidden Feelingz

Blind Devotion

Tell Me What It’s Like?

Nightmares

F.A.M.I.L.Y

Out Of Options

Silence Is Loud (Reprise)

Killjoy !

So Tell Me…