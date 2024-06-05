Nia Archives has announced a new 28-date tour

Nia Archives has announced a new tour.

Kicking off this September in the US, the run will see her performing in the UK from the end of October. The shows are in support of her recently-released debut album, ‘Silence Is Loud’, which came out in April via HIJINXX/Island Records.

The details are:

SEPTEMBER

19 TBA, Washington, DC

20 TBA

21 Making Time ∞, Philadelphia, PA

25 The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

28 Portola Music Festival, San Francisco, CA

OCTOBER

01 Neptune Theatre, Seattle, WA

04 Celebrities, Vancouver, BC

05 Daisy Chain, San Diego, CA

09 SAT, Montreal, QC

10 Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON

11 Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY

30 TV Studio SWG3, Glasgow, UK

31 NX, Newcastle, UK

NOVEMBER

01 Depot Mayfield, Manchester, UK

02 The Academy, Dublin, IRE

06 O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol, UK

08 O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK

12 La Madeleine, Brussels, BE

13 Amager Bio, Copenhagen, DK

15 Elysee Montmartre, Paris, FR

16 Melkweg, Amsterdam, NL

17 Metropol, Berlin, DE

JANUARY 2025

17 Enmore Theatre, Sydney, AU

18 Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, AU

23 Metro City, Perth, AU

24 PICA, Melbourne, AU

26 Auckland Town Hall, Auckland, NZ