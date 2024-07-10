Nice Biscuit announce new album ‘SOS’ and share lead single ‘The Star’

Brisbane-based psychedelic band Nice Biscuit have announced their sophomore album ‘SOS’, set for release on 4th October via Bad Vibrations in the UK/Europe and Greenway Records/Reverberation Appreciation Society in the US.

The band have also shared the lead single from the record, ‘The Star’. Nice Biscuit explain: “‘The Star’ (inspired by the tarot card of the same name) is about the period of well-deserved healing and peace following big hardship. It is the follow-up to our song The Tower – that depicted chaos and challenges. The Star explores the feeling of surrendering into yourself just as you are and trusting others to guide you through challenges to usher you into a new & brighter chapter of life. The Star was influenced by the joy of being together and peeling away the pressures and anxiety of life. It was created incidentally one morning during a songwriting session, and what felt like an ephemeral jam at the time captured a moment of taking a step back and just appreciating that time together. We felt like we could share that feeling through this song.”

The accompanying music video, directed by Levi Strauss Cranston and filmed on Bundjalung Country, features mythical entities outrunning henchmen in chainmail. Cranston experimented with physical manipulation and paint on film to create vintage psychedelic visuals matching the track’s hypnotic groove.

‘SOS’ follows the band’s 2018 debut LP ‘Digital Mountain’ and their 2021 EPs ‘Create Simulate’ and ‘Passing Over’. The nine-track album was written and recorded during 2022-23 at Swan Pond Studios in Queensland and mixed by Mildlife’s Jim Rindfleish.

The band explained the album’s themes: “Sometimes we feel hopeful and grateful, pessimistic and desolate, mournful and angry, sometimes we feel that love can solve it all and sometimes we just become overwhelmed and apathetic about everything.”

Nice Biscuit have previously supported acts such as King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Wet Leg, and Altın Gün, and have performed at festivals including VIVID Sydney Festival, Splendour in The Grass, and The Great Escape in the UK.