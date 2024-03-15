Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have announced their first headline tour since 2017.

The dates are in support of their 18th studio album ‘Wild God’, set for release on 30th August, and will have support from Dry Cleaning, The Murder Capital and Black Country, New Road.

“I never think about how a record is going togo live, it never, ever occurs to me,” Nick comments. “The lyric writing process is way too hard to take ideas like that into consideration. But, when I listen to ‘Wild God’ now, I think we can really do something epic with these songs live. We’re really excited about that – the record just feels like it was made for the stage.”

The details are:

SEPTEMBER

24 Oberhausen, Germany – Rudolf Weber-ARENA (Dry Cleaning)

26 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome (Dry Cleaning)

29 Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena (Dry Cleaning)

OCTOBER

2 Oslo, Norway – Oslo Spektrum (Dry Cleaning)

3 Stockholm, Sweden – Hovet (Dry Cleaning)

5 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena (Dry Cleaning)

8 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena (Dry Cleaning)

10 Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena (Dry Cleaning)

11 Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena (Dry Cleaning)

13 Budapest, Hungary – Papp László Sportaréna (The Murder Capital)

15 Zagreb, Croatia – Arena Zagreb (The Murder Capital)

17 Prague, Czechia – O2 arena (The Murder Capital)

18 Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle (The Murder Capital)

20 Milan, Italy – Milan Forum (The Murder Capital)

22 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion (The Murder Capital)

24 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi (The Murder Capital)

25 Madrid, Spain – WiZinkCenter (The Murder Capital)

27 Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena (The Murder Capital)

30 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis (The Murder Capital)

NOVEMBER

2 Leeds, UK – first direct arena (Black Country, New Road)

3 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro (Black Country, New Road)

5 Manchester, UK – AO Arena (Black Country, New Road)

6 Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena (Black Country, New Road)

8 London, UK – The O2 (Black Country, New Road)

12 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena (Black Country, New Road)

15 Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena (Black Country, New Road)

17 Paris, France – Accor Arena (Black Country, New Road)