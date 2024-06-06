Former Kaiser Chief Nick Hodgson has released a new Everyone Says Hi single, ‘Somebody Somewhere’

Nick Hodgson has released another single with his new band, Everyone Says Hi.

‘Somebody Somewhere‘ follows on from debut single ‘Brain Freeze’, with the group also featuring Pete Denton, Glenn Moule, Ben Gordon, and Tom Dawson.

“I always wanted to write a song about how anonymous messages can hit someone pretty hard when they’re down, because the person sending the message has no idea what’s going on at that moment in the other person’s life,” he says of the track.

“It’s inspired by a very specific moment when I was still in Kaiser Chiefs and a thoughtless bit of trolling coincided with a life-changing event and it really affected me.”

Since his departure from Kaiser Chiefs in 2012, Hodgson has collaborated as a songwriter with artists like Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, and Shirley Bassey. Everyone Says Hi performed in London yesterday (5th June), with a Leeds show coming tomorrow at Hyde Park Book Club (7th June).