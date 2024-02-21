Nick Ward is teasing his debut album with fab new single ‘Gimme’

Nick Ward has released a new single, ‘Gimme’.

The track – written and co-produced with Gab Strum (Japanese Wallpaper, Mallrat, Gretta Ray, Allday) – arrives as a teaser ahead of the up-and-coming popster’s forthcoming debut album, due later this year.

Nick explains: “When I was 17, I spent most of my time and focus trying to make sense of who I was. I hadn’t come out to anyone except for my best friend. It’s a time in my life that I keep coming back to when writing music, just because of how potent those emotions are. I hadn’t come to terms with fluidity in sexuality; I needed a concrete label or tag to feel like I’d found what I was searching for.

“‘Gimme’ was written the day after my first tour ended, and I think I was unconsciously still riding the high of those shows. Sydney (my hometown) was our last stop, and the crowd started a mosh-pit in like every song. Those shows gave me a lot of perspective on what music is really about. There were kids in each city with tattoos of the artworks who knew all the lyrics – kids who looked just like me, and clearly felt a lot of the same things I had in high school. I wanted to make something for everyone who’s been in that spot.”

Check it out below.