Nicolas Michaux has shared a new single and video, ‘She’s An Easy Rider’.

A re-adaptation of a song by Tucker Zimmerman released in 1971, the track follows on from his recent drop ‘Chaleur Humaine’ and arrives to coincide with tonight’s show at EartH London supporting Adam Green (The Moldy Peaches).

“I discovered Tucker Zimmerman and his work about fifteen years ago,” he explains. “A musician friend from Liège told me about him and the incredible story of this San Francisco songwriter living in the Liège region for over 40 years, whose magnificent work largely went under the radar.

“Around 2010, I listened quite a bit to his first two albums, ‘Ten Songs’ and ‘Songpoet’. And then I moved on to other things and didn’t listen to Tucker Zimmerman for years. In May 2022, my second daughter was born. And I don’t know why, but during the days leading up to and following her birth in Samsø, while spring was in full swing and everything was teeming with life, this particular song that I had almost forgotten about kept coming back to me incessantly for several days. It was like a calling, I had a few days outside of the world, and I thought I should seize the opportunity.

“In a few hours, I found a rhythm and a tone that suited me, and I quickly recorded the version of the song that you can hear today. Ted Clark and Morgan Vigilante placed the bass and drums a few weeks later at Free House, our studio in Brussels. I finished the keyboard and guitar arrangements last summer with Kevin Antoine and François Dubois while we were working on the concept for the music video.”

Check out the single below.