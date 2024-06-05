Nieve Ella, Somebody’s Child and more have joined Kings of Leon’s day of BST Hyde Park

Kings of Leon have signed up more supports for their day of BST Hyde Park.

The band will headline the event on 30th June, with additional sets from Gary Clark Jr., Cannons, Somebody’s Child, Red Rum Club • Keo, The Meffs, Daydreamers, and Nieve Ella (pictured). They join previously-announced supports Paulo Nutini and The Vaccines.

About playing at BST Hyde Park, Kings of Leon say: “We can’t wait to get back to London and play at BST this summer. It is always a blast to play in the UK and we are ready to have some fun.”

Kings of Leon’s new album, ‘Can We Please Have Fun’, is out now.