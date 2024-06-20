Nieve Ella tackles imposter syndrome with her new single ‘Sugarcoated’

Nieve Ella has released a new single titled ‘Sugarcoated’.

Following her EP ‘Lifetime of Wanting’ and a string of sold-out headline tours, Nieve’s latest track ‘Sugarcoated’ dives deep into themes of imposter syndrome and the contrast between online personas and personal identity.

Produced in collaboration with Jamie Rendle, Nieve shares, “‘Sugarcoated’ is written about my struggle with imposter syndrome, how people see me online compared to how I see myself. I had an experience where I met an old friend on a train who I hadn’t seen for years, and the conversation we had completely inspired this song. So, this is me explaining to them how I am still the same person as they knew me at home, but also still celebrating how hard I’ve worked for my dreams. It’s kinda me just saying, ‘sometimes things have to be sugar coated.'”

Nieve Ella is also set to perform at several festivals across Europe this summer. The dates in full read:

JULY

21 – Pinkpop, Netherlands

30 – British Summer Time, United Kingdom

4 – Festival Beauregard, France

5 – Lytham Festival, United Kingdom

6 – Open’er Festival, Poland

12 – TRNSMT, United Kingdom

21 – Brighton Beach, United Kingdom

26 – Truck Festival, United Kingdom

27 – Tramlines Festival, United Kingdom

28 – Latitude Festival, United Kingdom

AUGUST

4 – Y Not Festival, United Kingdom

16 – Pukkelpop Festival, Belgium

17 – MS Dockville, Germany

18 – Electric Picnic, Ireland

23 – Victorious Festival, United Kingdom