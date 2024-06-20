Nieve Ella tackles imposter syndrome with her new single ‘Sugarcoated’

Nieve Ella has released a new single titled ‘Sugarcoated’.
Following her EP ‘Lifetime of Wanting’ and a string of sold-out headline tours, Nieve’s latest track ‘Sugarcoated’ dives deep into themes of imposter syndrome and the contrast between online personas and personal identity.
Produced in collaboration with Jamie Rendle, Nieve shares, “‘Sugarcoated’ is written about my struggle with imposter syndrome, how people see me online compared to how I see myself. I had an experience where I met an old friend on a train who I hadn’t seen for years, and the conversation we had completely inspired this song. So, this is me explaining to them how I am still the same person as they knew me at home, but also still celebrating how hard I’ve worked for my dreams. It’s kinda me just saying, ‘sometimes things have to be sugar coated.'”
Nieve Ella is also set to perform at several festivals across Europe this summer. The dates in full read:
JULY
21 – Pinkpop, Netherlands
30 – British Summer Time, United Kingdom
4 – Festival Beauregard, France
5 – Lytham Festival, United Kingdom
6 – Open’er Festival, Poland
12 – TRNSMT, United Kingdom
21 – Brighton Beach, United Kingdom
26 – Truck Festival, United Kingdom
27 – Tramlines Festival, United Kingdom
28 – Latitude Festival, United Kingdom
AUGUST
4 – Y Not Festival, United Kingdom
16 – Pukkelpop Festival, Belgium
17 – MS Dockville, Germany
18 – Electric Picnic, Ireland
23 – Victorious Festival, United Kingdom