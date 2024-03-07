Nieve Ella has released her first single of 2024, argument-inspired track ‘The Things We Say’

Keep an eye out for more new music coming soon.

Nieve Ella has released her first single of 2024.

The track follows on from her debut headline tour, which took place last month, as well as her previously shared singles ‘Your Room, ‘His Sofa’ and ‘Big House’, plus EP ‘Lifetime of Wanting’, which arrived in September via AWAL Recordings.

Speaking about her new single, she explains: “I wrote ‘The Things We Say’ after an argument with a best friend. These conversations can be painful at the best of times, but even more so when it’s with someone you love deeply.”

Nieve adds: “Being able to write something so raw and honest, and not being afraid to express how I feel, has made me feel strong and empowered.”

Check it out below.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Truck has signed up The Amazons, Heartworms and more
Music News
Luke Hemmings has announced a new solo EP, 'boy'
Music News
Indoor Pets have announced their second album, and a headline tour for May
READ MORE