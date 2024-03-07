Nieve Ella has released her first single of 2024, argument-inspired track ‘The Things We Say’

Nieve Ella has released her first single of 2024.

The track follows on from her debut headline tour, which took place last month, as well as her previously shared singles ‘Your Room, ‘His Sofa’ and ‘Big House’, plus EP ‘Lifetime of Wanting’, which arrived in September via AWAL Recordings.

Speaking about her new single, she explains: “I wrote ‘The Things We Say’ after an argument with a best friend. These conversations can be painful at the best of times, but even more so when it’s with someone you love deeply.”

Nieve adds: “Being able to write something so raw and honest, and not being afraid to express how I feel, has made me feel strong and empowered.”

Check it out below.