Nightbus soundtrack a main character moment with their new single, ‘Exposed To Some Light’

Nightbus have shared their new track, ‘Exposed To Some Light’.

It follows on from their debut single ‘Way Past Three’, which was released in spring via So Young Records, and arrives ahead of their October-November tour dates.

The Manchester trio say of the track: “‘Exposed To Some Light’ for some time felt like a jigsaw, glueing the pieces together was a timely process. Originally taking the form of a poem written over the course of a cold and mundane January weekend, but it became a sign post for us as a band and a favourite of many in our live shows.

“To ‘expose something to light’ for us means to bring something to the forefront of your mind and current head space. It can be negative, positive or perhaps neutral. By being aware of this certain something or feeling it can bring about many things; the death of an ego or perhaps the birth of a new chapter. It’s a track that is drenched in unremembered nostalgia, with an underlying sense of dread and a dark synergy. We wanted to retain a sense of narrative almost like we were soundtracking a true and relatable main character moment.”

Check it out below, and catch them live at the following:

OCTOBER

18 Supersonic, Paris

19-21 Left of the Dial, Rotterdam

NOVEMBER

2 The George Tavern, London

3 Henryyk, Manchester

19 Strange Brew, Bristol

25 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds