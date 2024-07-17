niina teams up with “harrowing yet curious monster” Patrick for her new video for ‘girls just wanna have fun’

niina has released a video for her single ‘girls just wanna have fun’. The track is the third preview of her debut album ‘honestly, does this smell off to you?’, set for release on 8th August via ADA.

The album explores niina struggles with mental health. “For the last four years I’ve been on a real journey of real bad lows at times, but those moments taught me a lot about myself,” she explains.

The video features ‘Patrick’, a furry burlap figure described by niina as a “harrowing yet curious monster” representing the problems we all face. ‘Patrick’ gained unexpected popularity during this year’s Glastonbury coverage, receiving attention from Shania Twain and Olivia Dean.

Regarding the new single, niina shares: “‘girls just wanna have fun’ came from a period of my life where I was living in London with my close friends and we’d just chat random shit to each other all day long. It was a time in my life where quite literally nothing made sense but everything just felt fun and right, it’s about going out with the girls and just having a good time and not really caring about anything. The future will sort itself out so we might as well just have a good time in the here and now.”

To celebrate the album release, niina will perform her debut headline show at Rae’s on 8th August.