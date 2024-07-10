niina has dropped a new single, ‘girls just wanna have fun’

London-based electronic artist niina has unveiled her new single, ‘girls just wanna have fun’.

It marks the third preview of her forthcoming debut album ‘honestly, does this smell off to you?’. The album is set for release on 8th August via ADA, accompanied by a headline show at Rae’s on the same day.

She says, “‘girls just wanna have fun’ came from a period of my life where I was living in London with my close friends and we’d just chat random shit to each other all day long. It was a time in my life where quite literally nothing made sense but everything just felt fun and right, it’s about going out with the girls and just having a good time and not really caring about anything. The future will sort itself out so we might as well just have a good time in the here and now.”

The upcoming album, written, recorded, and produced entirely by niina in her bedroom, combines elements from her previous two EPs while exploring new musical territory. It marks a shift from her alt-pop beginnings towards a more dance-oriented sound.

niina elaborates on the personal nature of the album, saying: “For the last four years I’ve been on a real journey of real bad lows at times, but those moments taught me a lot about myself. But those moments, as dark as they were, gave me new ways to tackle life and I ended up feeling more empowered about how I approach the world after going through that.”

Check out the new single below.