niina has shared a new track about getting through a bad situation, ‘summer in the rain’

niina has shared her new track, ‘summer in the rain’.

Following ‘apple juice’ and ‘gimme gimme’, it’s the latest cut from her forthcoming EP ‘apple juice’, set for release on 16th November.

“This track really kills me every time I listen to it,” she explains, “it feels so sad but so comforting at the same time. It’s about making peace with the fact that some bad situations and bad feelings don’t just go away overnight, sometimes you’ll stay under a dark cloud for a while but it will pass in time and you’ll be a different person when it does. The voice notes are a collection of different notes I wrote down over time and come from quite a dark period of my life which has now passed.”

Check it out below.