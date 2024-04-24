Nilüfer Yanya has returned with a new single, ‘Like I Say (I runaway)’

Nilüfer Yanya has released a new single and accompanying music video, ‘Like I Say (I runaway)’.

The release – her first musical offering since her acclaimed 2022 album ‘PAINLESS’ – also coincides with her new partnership with Ninja Tune.

The music video, directed by Molly Daniel, Yanya’s sister, features Yanya as a runaway bride. Yanya explains, “It’s about how you choose to spend your time. Time is like a currency, every moment. You’re never going to get it back. It’s quite an overwhelming thing to realise.”

‘Like I Say (I runaway)’ was co-written with Wilma Archer, a frequent collaborator who has previously worked with Yanya on both ‘PAINLESS’ and her debut album ‘Miss Universe’.

You can check out the track below.