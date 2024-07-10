Nilüfer Yanya has shared a new single that encourages trusting your instincts, ‘Call It Love’

Nilüfer Yanya has unveiled ‘Call It Love’, the latest single from her upcoming third album.

‘My Method Actor’ is set for release on 13th September via Ninja Tune. The new track sees Yanya exploring introspective themes, inviting listeners to confront deep-seated truths and trust their instincts.

Discussing the song’s inspiration, Yanya says: “It takes a certain kind of bravery to fully trust your instincts. It’s about allowing your calling to lead you, to let it guide you somewhere. Let that consume you and destroy you.”

‘My Method Actor’ was created in collaboration with Yanya’s creative partner, Wilma Archer. The album was written and recorded across various locations in London, Wales, and Eastbourne, with Yanya describing the process as intensely focused. “This is the most intense album, in that respect,” Yanya explains. “Because it’s only been us two. We didn’t let anyone else into the bubble.”

‘My Method Actor’ follows Yanya’s previous albums ‘PAINLESS’ and ‘Miss Universe’. Check out the new single below.

Yanya has announced a series of tour dates in support of the new album, spanning Europe, the UK, and North America.

The dates in full read:

SEPTEMBER

28 Underground Arts, Philadelphia, PA, USA

30 Black Cat, Washington, DC, USA

OCTOBER

1 Brooklyn Steel, New York, NY, USA

2 Royale, Boston, MA, USA

4 La Tulipe, Montreal, QC, Canada

5 Phoenix Concert Theatre, Toronto, ON, Canada

6 Grog Shop, Cleveland, OH, USA

7 Metro, Chicago, IL, USA

9 Basement East, Nashville, TN, USA

10 Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro, NC, USA

11 Terminal West, Atlanta, GA, USA

13 Bottleneck, Lawrence, KS, USA

15 Meow Wolf, Denver, CO, USA

18 Hollywood Theatre, Vancouver, BC, Canada

19 The Crocodile, Seattle, WA, USA

20 Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR, USA

22 August Hall, San Francisco, CA, USA

24 Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA

NOVEMBER

24 Botanique Orangerie, Brussels, Belgium

25 Melkweg Old Hall, Amsterdam, Netherlands

26 Kesselhaus, Berlin, Germany

28 La Bellevilloise, Paris, France

30 Concorde 2, Brighton, UK

DECEMBER

2 Fleece, Bristol, UK

3 HERE at Outernet, London, UK

4 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK

5 Academy 2, Manchester, UK