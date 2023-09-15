No Rome has released a new video for ‘Elevator Music (OMG)’

His new mixtape is out now via Dirty Hit.

No Rome has released a new single, ‘Elevator Music (OMG)‘.

It’s a cut from his just-released new mixtape ‘Blueboy Must Die’, out now via Dirty Hit – his first project since the release of debut album ‘It’s All Smiles’ in December 2021.

A press release explains: “The eerily lit clip, with its intriguing and unsettling camerawork, provides the perfect visual accompaniment to the single, which provides the EP’s purest Pop moment. The video,  directed by Ben Brook, arrives after No Rome played his first UK show in 4 years at a sold out Peckham Audio last Friday.”

Check it out below.

