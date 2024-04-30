No Windows release new single ‘Small Flashing Light’

No Windows, aka 18-year-old multi-instrumentalist Morgan Morris and 19-year-old vocalist Verity Slangen, have released their latest single ‘Small Flashing Light’.

The release follows their UK tour with Lime Garden and precedes their upcoming EP ‘Point Nemo’, set to be released on 3rd May through Fat Possum Records.

‘Point Nemo’, named after the oceanic pole of inaccessibility, follows up on debut EP ‘Fish Boy’. “‘Fish Boy’ was our first experience of putting together a body of work,” Morgan shared. “With ‘Point Nemo’ we’ve gained a lot of confidence and knowledge. I think we improved on a lot of the basics as well: structuring songs, stronger melodies.”

‘Small Flashing Light’ itself presents a more pared-down aspect of No Windows’ music. Reflecting on the song, Verity explained, “I wrote it after going through a breakup and realising the beauty of female friendship. When I was with the person this song is about, I had a wonderful feeling of being deeply understood and I wanted to get this into words. As seen in the other songs in ‘Point Nemo’, I find it very hard to write happy songs, so this was a big struggle, I think the lyric ‘I know that you fucking hate love songs’ is more of a self-projection. The song makes me feel immense gratitude to this person, and all my friends as a whole- I think it’s a great contrast from the sadder songs in the EP, I write often about feeling like I am in a cycle, this song is breaking that cycle in the EP.”