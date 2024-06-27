NOAHFINNCE covers Waterparks for Hopeless Records’ 30th anniversary compilation

NOAHFINNCE has shared a version of Waterparks’ 2019 track ‘I Miss Having Sex But At Least I Don’t Wanna Die Anymore’ as part of Hopeless Records’ 30th anniversary celebrations.

The cover is set to feature on the upcoming compilation album ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You: 30th Anniversary’, which sees various artists paying tribute to the iconic punk rock label.

Reflecting on his approach to the cover, NOAHFINNCE shared, “Had a super fun time with this cover. I think Waterparks are such an exciting band. I tried to approach it by thinking, ‘How would this song sound if I wrote it?'”

He added, “I love how the original has such an upbeat sound with depressing lyrics, I thought I’d make the track sound as dark as I felt the lyrics were.”

You can check it out below.