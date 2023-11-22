NOAHFINNCE has announced this debut album, ‘Growing Up On The Internet’.

The news follows on from his recent drops ‘SCUMBAG’ and, the record’s title-track, ‘Growing Up On The Internet’, as well as his Goopy Goopers Tour of the UK.

Due on 8th March via Hopeless Records, the record was co-written with the likes of Danny Jones and Dougie Poynter from McFly, and produced by ST£FAN, Julia Sykes, LAWRENT (Chain Smokers, Cheat Codes), Thomas Mitchener (Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, The Damned) and Arcades (BTS).

He explains, “I only recently began processing the effect that growing up on the internet with hundreds of thousands of eyes on me, has had on my development as a person.

“It’s impossible to separate who you are as a person and who you would be without people on the internet telling you who you should be – I’m sure a lot of my generation and generations to come can find solace in somebody recounting their frustrations with the world as it is now.

“As a society, we’re entering uncharted waters where nobody quite knows the repercussions of having unrestricted access to any thought any person has at any time. Human beings weren’t built to perceive and compare ourselves to millions of others, we were made to pick berries and build relationships within our local communities.”

Check out the video for ‘Scumbag’ below.