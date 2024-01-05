NOAHFINNCE has released a track from his upcoming debut – check out burnout anthem ‘3 DAY HEADACHE’

NOAHFINNCE has released a new single from his upcoming debut album.

‘3 DAY HEADACHE’ follows on from his recent drops ‘SCUMBAG’ and, the record’s title-track, ‘Growing Up On The Internet’, as well as his Goopy Goopers Tour of the UK. Due on 8th March via Hopeless Records, the album was co-written with the likes of Danny Jones and Dougie Poynter from McFly.

“3 DAY HEADACHE is a song about being so exhausted and burnt out that I gave myself a migraine,” he says. “I feel like I’ve been in a constant cycle of burnout, breakdown, bounce back for my whole adult life so why not put it into a cheesy lil bop?”

Check out the new single below.