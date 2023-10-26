NOAHFINNCE has released a new diss track, ‘SCUMBAG’

NOAHFINNCE has released a new single, ‘SCUMBAG’.

The track follows on from his recent drop ‘Growing Up On The Internet’, and coincides with his Goopy Goopers Tour, which has three nights left in Birmingham (26th October), Dublin (28th) and Belfast (29th).

“SCUMBAG is a diss track for transphobes and TERF’s who hide their hatred of trans people behind the guise of ‘protecting women and children’,” he explains. “I thought things would only get better when I came out as trans in 2017 but the rise in anti trans rhetoric and anti trans legislation in the past few years has truly astonished me – people are parroting the same shit they said about gay people 50 years ago. I’m tired of politicians and well respected celebrities coming out and manufacturing this idea that trans people are dangerous and infringing on other peoples rights when the reality is that we just want to be left alone to live our lives in peace. The data is and has always been on our side but the increased effort to scapegoat us has had detrimental effects on our community.”

Check it out below.