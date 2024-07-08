NOAHFINNCE has announced a UK headline tour for November

He'll play seven shows across the country with support from Taylor Acorn and South Arcade.

NOAHFINNCE has announced a headline tour across the UK this November.

The tour will see Noah performing alongside support acts Taylor Acorn and South Arcade. The winter run kicks off on 5th November in Southampton, making stops in Bristol, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, and Leeds before concluding with a show at London’s Electric Ballroom on 13th November.

“I’m ridiculously excited to get back to playing headline shows in the UK,” he says, “can’t wait to perform so much of my album and meet more of you!”

Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale this Wednesday at 10am.

In addition to his headline dates, NOAHFINNCE is scheduled to appear at several other high-profile events this summer. He will be performing at YUNGBLUD’s Bludfest festival, supporting McFly at their show in Halifax’s The Piece Hall, and joining Busted for performances in Margate and Hitchin this August.

The dates in full read:

NOVEMBER
5 Papillon, Southampton, UK
6 Fleece, Bristol, UK
7 XOYO, Birmingham, UK
9 Garage, Glasgow, UK
10 New Century Hall, Manchester, UK
12 Stylus, Leeds, UK
13 Electric Ballroom, London, UK

