NOAHFINNCE has released a new video for ‘Lovely Ladies’.

With cameos from co-writers Danny Jones and Dougie Poynter from McFly, the release follows his debut album ‘Growing Up On The Internet’, released in March via Hopeless Records.

The London-based artist is gearing up to play a number of festivals this summer too, including Download next weekend, Isle Of Wight, BludFest and more

Check out the new video below.