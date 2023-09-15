NOBRO have announced their debut album, celebrating “girl power and rock’n’roll’ with new single ‘Where My Girls At’

NOBRO have announced their debut album, ‘Set Your Pussy Free’.

Set for release on 27th October via Dine Alone Records, it follows on from 2022’s ‘Live Your Truth Shred Some Gnar’, and arrives with new single ‘Where My Girls At’.

Vocalist and bassist Kathryn McCaughey says: “It’s an upbeat anthem where heartbreak takes a backseat to girl power and rock’n’roll. Instead of wallowing in love’s disappointment, you can pick up a guitar and call on your girls. This celebration of sisterhood and female empowerment is a reminder that with friends by our side, anything is possible – even starting a band on a whim.”

Check out the new single below.