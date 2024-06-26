NOISY have shared Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke remix of ‘All Of U’

NOISY have released new version of ‘All Of U’, remixed by Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke.
Speaking on the release, NOISY said: “Having Kele remix one of our tracks is a real bucket list moment for us, Bloc Party have been one of our favourite bands growing up and have really influenced the guitar elements of our music”.
Following a support slot for YONAKA in March, NOISY are set to bring their live set to venues across the UK and Europe for their own ‘All Of EU…K’ tour this October and November.
The band also recently played at Download Festival, with performances at 2000 Trees, Secret Garden Party and Reading & Leeds still to come over the summer.
The dates in full read:
JULY
10-13 2000 Trees, Cheltenham.
25-28 Secret Garden Party, Cambridgeshire
AUGUST
23-25 Reading & Leeds
OCTOBER
16 Bristol, The Exchange
17 London, The Lower Third
18 Nottingham, Bodega
19 Birmingham, Muthers Studio
23 Glasgow, King Tuts
24 Leeds, The Lending Room
25 Liverpool, Arts Club
26 Manchester, Deaf Institute
28 Paris FR, Le Pop Up De Label
29 Cologne DE, Helios37
30 Hamburg DE, Headcrash
NOVEMBER 2024
1 Berlin DE, Maschinenhaus
2Warsaw PO, Voodoo Club
3 Prague CZ, Café V Lese