NOISY have booked a new headline tour for October and November

Tickets for the All Of EU…K tour go on sale Friday 5th April.

NOISY have announced a new headline tour.

The news follows their recent single ‘All Of U’, and their longer project ‘FAST FWD: to friday [Vol 1]’, which featured collaborations with Tinchy Stryder, Master Peace, Dead Pony and more.

The details are:

OCTOBER
16 Bristol, The Exchange
17 London, The Lower Third
18 Nottingham, Bodega
19 Birmingham, Muthers Studio
23 Glasgow, King Tuts
24 Leeds, The Lending Room
25 Liverpool, Arts Club
26 Manchester, Deaf Institute
28 Paris FR, Le Pop Up De Label
29 Cologne DE, Helios37
30 Hamburg DE, Headcrash

NOVEMBER
01 Berlin DE, Maschinenhaus
02 Warsaw PO, Voodoo Club
03 Prague CZ, Café V Lese

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Glass Animals return as superstars with their fourth studio album, 'I Love You So F***ing Much'
Music News
London duo The Itch have released their debut single, 'Ursula'
Music News
English Teacher have confirmed a new UK headline tour for winter
READ MORE
Dork-April-2024-covers
Dork-April-2024-covers4
Dork-April-2024-covers2
Dork-April-2024-covers3
Dork-April-2024-covers5
LATEST ISSUE

APRIL 2024

FEATURING…

BLEACHERS, CAITY BASER, CONAN GRAY, GIRL IN RED & LIZZY MCALPINE

PLUS… GOSSIP, EMPRESS OF, FLETCHER, BLU DETIGER, KID KAPICHI, WAXAHATCHEE & LOADS MORE

ORDER HERE