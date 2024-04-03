NOISY have booked a new headline tour for October and November

NOISY have announced a new headline tour.

The news follows their recent single ‘All Of U’, and their longer project ‘FAST FWD: to friday [Vol 1]’, which featured collaborations with Tinchy Stryder, Master Peace, Dead Pony and more.

The details are:

OCTOBER

16 Bristol, The Exchange

17 London, The Lower Third

18 Nottingham, Bodega

19 Birmingham, Muthers Studio

23 Glasgow, King Tuts

24 Leeds, The Lending Room

25 Liverpool, Arts Club

26 Manchester, Deaf Institute

28 Paris FR, Le Pop Up De Label

29 Cologne DE, Helios37

30 Hamburg DE, Headcrash

NOVEMBER

01 Berlin DE, Maschinenhaus

02 Warsaw PO, Voodoo Club

03 Prague CZ, Café V Lese