NOISY have booked a new headline tour for October and November

NOISY have announced a new headline tour.
The news follows their recent single ‘All Of U’, and their longer project ‘FAST FWD: to friday [Vol 1]’, which featured collaborations with Tinchy Stryder, Master Peace, Dead Pony and more.
The details are:
OCTOBER
16 Bristol, The Exchange
17 London, The Lower Third
18 Nottingham, Bodega
19 Birmingham, Muthers Studio
23 Glasgow, King Tuts
24 Leeds, The Lending Room
25 Liverpool, Arts Club
26 Manchester, Deaf Institute
28 Paris FR, Le Pop Up De Label
29 Cologne DE, Helios37
30 Hamburg DE, Headcrash
NOVEMBER
01 Berlin DE, Maschinenhaus
02 Warsaw PO, Voodoo Club
03 Prague CZ, Café V Lese