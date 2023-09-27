Noname has a tour of the UK and Europe booked in for early next year

Noname has announced some new live shows.

The dates are in support of her new album ‘Sundial’. The record includes the track ‘Balloons’, featuring Jay Electronica and Eryn Allen Kane, plus further collabs with Common, billy woods, $ilkmoney, Jimetta Rose, and Ayoni. It marks Noname’s first in five years and follows her debut studio album ‘Room 25’.

The tour will visit:

OCTOBER

22 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

23 Washington. DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

24 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

27 Memphis, TN @ 1884 Lounge at Minglewood

29 Birminghma, AL @ Zydeco

30 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

NOVEMBER

1 New Orleans, LA @ Republic New Orleans

2 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Cambridge Room

3 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

6 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

7 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

8 Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre

9 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

13 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

15 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

17 Louisville, KY @ The Whirling Tiger

19 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

21 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

22 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine LIne

24 Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

25 Detroit, MI @ The Magic Stick

27 New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

28 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

29 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

JANUARY

23 Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

25 Cologne, DE @ Kantine

27 Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

29 Vienna, AT @ WUK Main Hall

31 Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali

FEBRUARY

2 Paris, FR @ Trabendo

4 Manchester, UK @ Academy

6 London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

8 Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso