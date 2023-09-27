Noname has a tour of the UK and Europe booked in for early next year

Noname has announced some new live shows.
The dates are in support of her new album ‘Sundial’. The record includes the track ‘Balloons’, featuring Jay Electronica and Eryn Allen Kane, plus further collabs with Common, billy woods, $ilkmoney, Jimetta Rose, and Ayoni. It marks Noname’s first in five years and follows her debut studio album ‘Room 25’.
The tour will visit:
OCTOBER
22 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
23 Washington. DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
24 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
27 Memphis, TN @ 1884 Lounge at Minglewood
29 Birminghma, AL @ Zydeco
30 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
NOVEMBER
1 New Orleans, LA @ Republic New Orleans
2 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Cambridge Room
3 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
6 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
7 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
8 Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre
9 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
13 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
15 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
17 Louisville, KY @ The Whirling Tiger
19 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
21 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
22 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine LIne
24 Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
25 Detroit, MI @ The Magic Stick
27 New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
28 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
29 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
JANUARY
23 Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
25 Cologne, DE @ Kantine
27 Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
29 Vienna, AT @ WUK Main Hall
31 Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali
FEBRUARY
2 Paris, FR @ Trabendo
4 Manchester, UK @ Academy
6 London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
8 Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso