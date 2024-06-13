Normani has shared her ‘Dopamine’ tracklist, featuring a James Blake collaboration

Normani has revealed the tracklist for her debut album ‘Dopamine’, which includes a collaboration with James Blake.
Set for release tomorrow, June 14th, via RCA, ‘Dopamine’ features a total of 13 tracks. The album has been generating buzz with its previously released singles ‘Wild Side’ (feat. Cardi B), ‘1:59’ (feat. Gunna), and ‘Candy Paint’.
The full tracklisting for ‘Dopamine’ reads:
1. ‘Big Boy’
2. ‘Still’
3. ‘All Yours’
4. ‘Lights On’
5. ‘Take My Time’
6. ‘Insomnia’
7. ‘Candy Paint’
8. ‘Grip’
9. ‘1:59’ featuring Gunna
10. ‘Distance’
11. ‘Tantrums’ featuring James Blake
12. ‘Little Secrets’
13. ‘Wild
Side’ featuring Cardi B.