Normani has announced her debut album with new single ‘1:59 (Feat. Gunna)’

Normani has released a new single, ‘1:59 (Feat. Gunna)’.

The track is from the singer-songwriter’s upcoming debut album ‘DOPAMINE’, set for release on 14th June.

A press release explains: “‘1:59’ seductively unfolds over smooth guitar melodies as Normani addresses a potential paramour, provocatively pondering their intimate possibilities. With its suggestive lyrics and infectious rhythm, the track exudes an undeniable allure. The record encapsulates Normani’s journey of embracing her divine femininity, blending sensuality with dominance in a way that feels authentic and empowering.”

Check out the new single below.