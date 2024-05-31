Normani has shared a Houston-inspired track from her upcoming debut album – check out ‘Candy Paint’

Normani has released a new single.

‘Candy Paint’ is the second track from the singer-songwriter’s upcoming debut album ‘DOPAMINE’, set for release on 14th June, following early teaser ‘1:59’.

A press release explains: “‘Candy Paint’ is a playful and vibrant track produced and written by Brittanny “Starrah” Hazzard (Rihanna, Nicki Minaj), Tommy Brown (Ariana Grande, Teyana Taylor), and Normani herself. Drawing inspiration from Houston’s iconic candy-painted lowriders, the song showcases Normani’s Houston roots. The lyrics, “If you let me take it you might not ever get him back, I’m a baddie and I don’t know how to act. Booty candy painting with the diamond in the back,” highlight her confident and seductive persona, making it the perfect fun summer anthem.”

Check out the new track below.