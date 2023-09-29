NSYNC have released their first single in 20 years, ‘Better Place’, from the Trolls Band Together soundtrack

*NSYNC have released their first single in 20 years.

‘Better Place’ is from the new soundtrack for upcoming film Trolls Band Together, for which Justin Timberlake returns as the soundtrack’s executive music producer, out 20th October.

The soundtrack also features Troye Sivan, Icona Pop and more. A press release explains: Through a collection of 14 tracks, the soundtrack stays true to Trolls’ signature psychedelic joy-bomb of new and classic pop hits.”

Check out the song below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Better Place (from Trolls Band Together) – *NSYNC

Perfect – Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi & Troye Sivan

Let’s Get Married – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Zooey Deschanel, Anderson .Paak, Kenan Thompson, Kunal Nayyar, Icona Pop & Ron Funches

Watch Me Work – Andrew Rannells & Brianna Mazzola

Vacay Island – Daveed Diggs, India Carney & Ty Taylor

BroZone’s Back – Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs & Anna Kendrick

Lonely People – Troye Sivan

Hustle Dimension – Joseph Shirley

It Takes Two – Camila Cabello, Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs & Kid Cudi

Mount Rageous – Andrew Rannells & Brianna Mazzola

Better Place (Family Harmony) – Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi, Troye Sivan, Anna Kendrick & Camila Cabello

Better Place (Reunion) – *NSYNC, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Troye Sivan & Kid Cudi

Family – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Camila Cabello, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi & Troye Sivan

9 to 5 – Zosia Mamet