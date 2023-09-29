NSYNC have released their first single in 20 years, ‘Better Place’, from the Trolls Band Together soundtrack

*NSYNC have released their first single in 20 years.
‘Better Place’ is from the new soundtrack for upcoming film Trolls Band Together, for which Justin Timberlake returns as the soundtrack’s executive music producer, out 20th October.
The soundtrack also features Troye Sivan, Icona Pop and more. A press release explains: Through a collection of 14 tracks, the soundtrack stays true to Trolls’ signature psychedelic joy-bomb of new and classic pop hits.”
Check out the song below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:
Better Place (from Trolls Band Together) – *NSYNC
Perfect – Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi & Troye Sivan
Let’s Get Married – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Zooey Deschanel, Anderson .Paak, Kenan Thompson, Kunal Nayyar, Icona Pop & Ron Funches
Watch Me Work – Andrew Rannells & Brianna Mazzola
Vacay Island – Daveed Diggs, India Carney & Ty Taylor
BroZone’s Back – Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs & Anna Kendrick
Lonely People – Troye Sivan
Hustle Dimension – Joseph Shirley
It Takes Two – Camila Cabello, Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs & Kid Cudi
Mount Rageous – Andrew Rannells & Brianna Mazzola
Better Place (Family Harmony) – Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi, Troye Sivan, Anna Kendrick & Camila Cabello
Better Place (Reunion) – *NSYNC, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Troye Sivan & Kid Cudi
Family – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Camila Cabello, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi & Troye Sivan
9 to 5 – Zosia Mamet