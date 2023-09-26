O. have announced their debut EP, ‘Slice’ – check out the title-track now

O. have announced their debut EP, ‘Slice’.

The duo – baritone saxophonist Joseph Henwood and drummer Tash Keary – will release the effort on 24th November via Speedy Wunderground. They’ve also shared the title-track.

Speaking on the track, Tash says: “We wrote ‘Slice’ as soon as we got back from our gig and week in Recife, Brazil. One of the things we loved about carnival was the amount of energy and buzz that goes into the music, and ‘Slice’ is us taking that approach with our own songs.”

Of the EP, she adds: “We played loads of gigs before we ever got in the studio, so we had lots of tracks to choose from. We picked these four because they’re all quite different from one another, while showing off all the styles we like to play.”

Check out the new single below.

Catch O. live at the following:

OCTOBER

20 Swn Festival – Cardiff

21 Margate Sounds – Margate

NOVEMBER

4 The Great Western – Glasgow

FEBRUARY

15 Birmingham – Hare and Hounds

16 Newcastle – The Cluny

17 Glasgow – Hug and Pint

19 Dublin – Workmans Club

21 Leeds – Hyde Park Book Club

22 Manchester – Yes Basement

26 Southampton – Heartbreakers

27 Brighton – Dust

MARCH

2 London – Omeara