O. have shared a new teaser track from their upcoming debut album – check out bus tribute ‘176’

O. have released a new single, ‘176’.
It’s a cut from their debut album ‘WeirdOs’, which the duo – baritone saxophonist Joseph Henwood and drummer Tash Keary – will release on 21st June via Speedy Wunderground.
Speaking of the single, the band say it was written “in tribute to the 176 night bus and the unpredictable journeys on board. Always a banger live, we feel like we’ve captured that heavy energy on record with some help from Dan Carey’s distortion machines.”
Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:
MAY
15 Festival Pelpass, Strasbourg
JULY
18 Dour Festival, Dour
27 WOMAD Festival, Malmesbury
28 Deer Shed Festival, Topcliffe
AUGUST
31 Manchester Psych Fest, Manchester
SEPTEMBER
01 Edinburgh Psych Fest, Edinburgh
04 Rich Mix, London
17 Aeronef, Lille
18 Point Ephémère, Paris
20 Reeperbahn, Hamburg
21 Schokoladen, Berlin
24 Doka, Amsterdam
25 Witloof Bar, Brussels