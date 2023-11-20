O. celebrate fury with their new single ‘ATM’, a cut from upcoming debut EP ‘Slice’

O. have released a new single, ‘ATM’.

It’s a cut from their debut EP, ‘Slice’. The duo – baritone saxophonist Joseph Henwood and drummer Tash Keary – will release the effort on 24th November via Speedy Wunderground.

Speaking on the track, they explain, “ATM is us getting angry and frustrated about some of the injustices and crazy bewildering things in the world. It’s a tune to celebrate fury, going on a journey releasing your anger then coming to a place of peace. We love seeing people getting their anger out to it live.”

Check out the new single below.

Catch O. live at the following:

FEBRUARY

15 Birmingham – Hare and Hounds

16 Newcastle – The Cluny

17 Glasgow – Hug and Pint

19 Dublin – Workmans Club

21 Leeds – Hyde Park Book Club

22 Manchester – Yes Basement

26 Southampton – Heartbreakers

27 Brighton – Dust

MARCH

2 London – Omeara