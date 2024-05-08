O. have shared a new teaser track from their upcoming debut album – check out ‘Micro’

O. have released a new single, ‘Micro’.
It’s a cut from their debut album ‘WeirdOs’, which the duo – baritone saxophonist Joseph Henwood and drummer Tash Keary – will release on 21st June via Speedy Wunderground.
“WeirdOs is a dark, heavy album based around our love of riffy basslines, blast beats, dub, noise, and all the weird sounds in between,” they explain. “It was recorded live across two weeks in the studio with Dan Carey and aims to replicate the feeling of being at one of our gigs.”
Check out the new single below, and catch the band live at the following:
MAY
15 Festival Pelpass, Strasbourg
JULY
18 Dour Festival, Dour
27 WOMAD Festival, Malmesbury
28 Deer Shed Festival, Topcliffe
AUGUST
31 Manchester Psych Fest, Manchester
SEPTEMBER
01 Edinburgh Psych Fest, Edinburgh
04 Rich Mix, London
17 Aeronef, Lille
18 Point Ephémère, Paris
20 Reeperbahn, Hamburg
21 Schokoladen, Berlin
24 Doka, Amsterdam
25 Witloof Bar, Brussels