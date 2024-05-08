O. have shared a new teaser track from their upcoming debut album – check out ‘Micro’

O. have released a new single, ‘Micro’.

It’s a cut from their debut album ‘WeirdOs’, which the duo – baritone saxophonist Joseph Henwood and drummer Tash Keary – will release on 21st June via Speedy Wunderground.

“WeirdOs is a dark, heavy album based around our love of riffy basslines, blast beats, dub, noise, and all the weird sounds in between,” they explain. “It was recorded live across two weeks in the studio with Dan Carey and aims to replicate the feeling of being at one of our gigs.”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band live at the following:

MAY

15 Festival Pelpass, Strasbourg

JULY

18 Dour Festival, Dour

27 WOMAD Festival, Malmesbury

28 Deer Shed Festival, Topcliffe

AUGUST

31 Manchester Psych Fest, Manchester

SEPTEMBER

01 Edinburgh Psych Fest, Edinburgh

04 Rich Mix, London

17 Aeronef, Lille

18 Point Ephémère, Paris

20 Reeperbahn, Hamburg

21 Schokoladen, Berlin

24 Doka, Amsterdam

25 Witloof Bar, Brussels