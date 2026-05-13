P!NK, Melanie C, Jessie J, JADE
and Rachel Chinouriri (pictured)
have been announced as the latest recipients at this year’s O2 Silver Clef Awards.
The ceremony, which raises funds for music therapy charity Nordoff and Robbins, will celebrate its 50th anniversary at London’s Royal Albert Hall
on 9th July.
P!NK will receive the main O2 Silver Clef Award, while Melanie C has been named recipient of the Global Impact Award. Jessie J will collect the Outstanding Achievement in Music Award, JADE
will receive the Best Female Award and Rachel Chinouriri will take home the Best New Music Award.
“I feel so honoured to receive this award,” P!NK says. “I’ve always tried to use my voice, on and off stage, to advocate for the causes closest to my heart.”
JADE adds: “I’m so proud to stand among so many groundbreaking and inspirational women in music and am truly honoured to win this award.”
Rachel Chinouriri says she’s “really happy” to receive the honour, adding that Nordoff and Robbins’ work through music therapy “motivates me to make meaningful music that can inspire others to believe in themselves.”
The newly-announced recipients join previously confirmed winners including Lily Allen
, Sam Fender
, Ludovico Einaudi
and Max Richter
.
Since launching in 1976, the O2 Silver Clef Awards have raised more than £17 million for Nordoff and Robbins, helping support music therapy sessions across schools, hospitals and care homes throughout the UK.