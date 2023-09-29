Olivia Dean has released a new EP, ‘Ladies Room’

Olivia Dean has announced a new EP.

The ‘Ladies Room’ EP is based around her track of the same name from her recently-released debut album ‘Messy’, which will also see her tour the UK early next year.

Olivia shares” “I can’t wait to fill these rooms with love and warmth and dancing feet. It’s gonna be very special and I can’t wait to sing with you all.”

Check it out below, and find her tour dates after the jump.

APRIL 2024

25 SWG3 Galvanizers – Glasgow, UK

26 Stylus – Leeds, UK

27 Albert Hall – Manchester, UK

29 O2 Institute – Birmingham, UK

30 O2 Academy – Bristol, UK

MAY 2024

02 Eventim Apollo – London, UK

11 Ancienne Belgique – Brussels, BE

13 Paradiso – Amsterdam, NL

16 Stadthalle – Cologne, DE

17 Tempodrom – Berlin, DE

18 Docks – Hamburg, DE

You can read more about Olivia Dean in the May issue of Dork here.