Olivia Dean has released a video for ‘Ladies Room’, and announced a new London show

Olivia Dean has released a new video for ‘Ladies Room’.
It’s from her recent EP of the same name and her debut album ‘Messy’, which will see her tour the UK early next year – now including an additional London show.
Olivia shares” “I can’t wait to fill these rooms with love and warmth and dancing feet. It’s gonna be very special and I can’t wait to sing with you all.”
Check it out below, and find her tour dates after the jump.
APRIL 2024
25 SWG3 Galvanizers – Glasgow, UK
26 Stylus – Leeds, UK
27 Albert Hall – Manchester, UK
29 O2 Institute – Birmingham, UK
30 O2 Academy – Bristol, UK
MAY 2024
02 Eventim Apollo – London, UK
04 Eventim Apollo – London, UK
11 Ancienne Belgique – Brussels, BE
13 Paradiso – Amsterdam, NL
16 Stadthalle – Cologne, DE
17 Tempodrom – Berlin, DE
18 Docks – Hamburg, DE
You can read more about Olivia Dean in the May issue of Dork here.