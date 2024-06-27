Olivia Dean has returned with a new single, ‘Time’, ahead of this weekend’s Glastonbury appearance

Olivia Dean has released her new single ‘Time’, nearly a year after her breakout debut album ‘Messy’.

The track, which premiered at her triple-sold out London Hammersmith Apollo headline shows, was produced by Zac Nahome and co-written by Max Wolfgang, Bastian Langebaek, and Matt Hales.

Speaking about ‘Time’, Olivia said: “Time was born out of the frustrating feeling of not having enough of it. It’s about wanting to be ambitious, experience the world, and do everything while still feeling connected to the ones you love. It’s a real balancing act, especially as a woman. So, the song moves between these two worlds, dreamy and serene, then wild and chaotic, as life often is!

“It’s pretty much a completely live, one-take of me and my band just playing in a room together as we have been on tour. It feels so different from what I’ve made before, sonically of course, but also in its energy. I’m really excited about that.”

2024 has been a hugely successful year for Olivia so far, with three BRIT Award nominations, a debut performance at Coachella Festival, a European and UK tour including three sold-out dates at London’s Hammersmith Apollo, a performance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend, and upcoming performances at Glastonbury and Japan’s Summer Sonic, as well as her first festival headline slot at Love Supreme Festival.

You can check out ‘Time’ below.