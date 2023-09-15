Olivia Rodrigo has extended her upcoming world tour, including five new UK shows

Second album 'GUTS' is out now.

Olivia Rodrigo has added more dates to her upcoming world tour.

Performing in support of her just-released second album ‘GUTS’, the UK leg of the run – on which she’ll be supported by Remi Wolf – will now visit:

MAY
03 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
04 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live – NEW SHOW
07 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
08 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro – NEW SHOW
10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
11 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena – NEW SHOW
14 – London, UK – The O2
15 – London, UK – The O2
17 – London, UK – The O2 – NEW SHOW
18 – London, UK – The O2 – NEW SHOW

Check out her latest video below.

‘Guts’ came out last week (Friday, 8th September). The tracklist reads:

1. all american bitch
2. bad idea right?
3. vampire
4. lacy
5. ballad of a homeschool girl
6. making the bed
7. logical
8. get him back
9. love is embarrassing
10. the grudge
11. pretty isn’t pretty
12. teenage dream

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Live Reviews
Prima Queen and Shanghai Baby show the excitement is justified at SON Estrella Galicia and Paper Dress Vintage's London cultural exchange
Music News
Zara Larsson has teamed up with David Guetta for her latest single, 'On My Love'
Music News
NOBRO have announced their debut album, celebrating "girl power and rock'n'roll' with new single 'Where My Girls At'
READ MORE