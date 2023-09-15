Olivia Rodrigo has extended her upcoming world tour, including five new UK shows

Olivia Rodrigo has added more dates to her upcoming world tour.
Performing in support of her just-released second album ‘GUTS’, the UK leg of the run – on which she’ll be supported by Remi Wolf – will now visit:
MAY
03 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
04 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live – NEW SHOW
07 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
08 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro – NEW SHOW
10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
11 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena – NEW SHOW
14 – London, UK – The O2
15 – London, UK – The O2
17 – London, UK – The O2 – NEW SHOW
18 – London, UK – The O2 – NEW SHOW
Check out her latest video below.
‘Guts’ came out last week (Friday, 8th September). The tracklist reads:
1. all american bitch
2. bad idea right?
3. vampire
4. lacy
5. ballad of a homeschool girl
6. making the bed
7. logical
8. get him back
9. love is embarrassing
10. the grudge
11. pretty isn’t pretty
12. teenage dream