Olivia Rodrigo has extended her upcoming world tour, including five new UK shows

Olivia Rodrigo has added more dates to her upcoming world tour.

Performing in support of her just-released second album ‘GUTS’, the UK leg of the run – on which she’ll be supported by Remi Wolf – will now visit:

MAY

03 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

04 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live – NEW SHOW

07 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

08 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro – NEW SHOW

10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

11 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena – NEW SHOW

14 – London, UK – The O2

15 – London, UK – The O2

17 – London, UK – The O2 – NEW SHOW

18 – London, UK – The O2 – NEW SHOW

my GUTS world tour just added 18 new dates! ticket registration is open til Sunday, 9/17 on https://t.co/BEPJxkyu21. more dates in many countries yet to come!!!! 💜❤️

p.s. fans who already registered can update their show preference to one of the new dates pic.twitter.com/SlRckwusDE — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) September 15, 2023

Check out her latest video below.

‘Guts’ came out last week (Friday, 8th September). The tracklist reads:

1. all american bitch

2. bad idea right?

3. vampire

4. lacy

5. ballad of a homeschool girl

6. making the bed

7. logical

8. get him back

9. love is embarrassing

10. the grudge

11. pretty isn’t pretty

12. teenage dream