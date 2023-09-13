Olivia Rodrigo has announced a new world tour, with Remi Wolf joining her for the UK dates

Olivia Rodrigo has announced a new world tour.
The news comes just hours after a new video; the latest from her just-dropped second album ‘GUTS’, ‘get him back!’ follows on from the album’s lead singles ‘bad idea right?’ and ‘Vampire’.
A press release explains: “Directed by Jack Begert (Dominic Fike, Kendrick Lamar, Vince Staples) of production company Psycho Films, and lensed in Los Angeles by director of photography Xiaolong Liu(Beyoncé, Rosalia, Billie Eilish, Travis Scott), the fast-paced video captures the reckless energy of the song and explores the double meaning of the phrase “get him back.” Multiple versions of Olivia are seen—some consumed with exacting revenge on an ex and others dreaming up ways to win him back.”
The UK leg of the tour – on which she’ll be supported by Remi Wolf – will visit:
MAY
03 Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
07 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
10 Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
14 London, UK – The O2
15 London, UK – The O2
Find the full tour dates below, and check out the new video after the jump.
‘Guts’ came out last week (Friday, 8th September). The tracklist reads:
1. all american bitch
2. bad idea right?
3. vampire
4. lacy
5. ballad of a homeschool girl
6. making the bed
7. logical
8. get him back
9. love is embarrassing
10. the grudge
11. pretty isn’t pretty
12. teenage dream