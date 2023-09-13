Olivia Rodrigo has dropped a new video from ‘GUTS’, check out ‘get him back!’

Olivia Rodrigo has released a new video.

The latest from her just-dropped second album ‘GUTS’, ‘get him back!’ follows on from the album’s lead singles ‘bad idea right?’ and ‘Vampire’.

A press release explains: “Directed by Jack Begert (Dominic Fike, Kendrick Lamar, Vince Staples) of production company Psycho Films, and lensed in Los Angeles by director of photography Xiaolong Liu(Beyoncé, Rosalia, Billie Eilish, Travis Scott), the fast-paced video captures the reckless energy of the song and explores the double meaning of the phrase “get him back.” Multiple versions of Olivia are seen—some consumed with exacting revenge on an ex and others dreaming up ways to win him back.”

Check out the new video below.

‘Guts’ came out last week (Friday, 8th September). The tracklist reads:

1. all american bitch

2. bad idea right?

3. vampire

4. lacy

5. ballad of a homeschool girl

6. making the bed

7. logical

8. get him back

9. love is embarrassing

10. the grudge

11. pretty isn’t pretty

12. teenage dream