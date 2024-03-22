Olivia Rodrigo has released a new deluxe version of ‘GUTS’, and a video for ‘Obsessed’

Second album 'GUTS' came out last year.
Photo credit: Supplied by the label

Olivia Rodrigo has released a new deluxe album, and accompanying video.

The extended version of her second album ‘GUTS’ coincides with her world tour, which will see her visiting the UK – where she’ll be supported by Remi Wolf – this May.

She also recently contributed the track ‘Can’t Catch Me Now’ to ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes (Music From & Inspired By)’, the official soundtrack to the latest film in The Hunger Games saga, released last November.

Check out the video for ‘Obsessed’, which features on the new release, below.

