Olly Alexander has released his 80s-inspired Eurovision single, ‘Dizzy’

Olly Alexander has released his Eurovision entry.

Written by Olly and Danny L Harle, ‘Dizzy’ is out now via Polydor Records, and is the UK’s official entry for the Eurovision Song Contest, taking place in Malmö, Sweden, on 11th May.

Introducing ‘Dizzy’ today, Olly comments: “I wrote the song last summer with Danny L Harle, we started off with the word ‘Dizzy’ because it just popped into my head and I liked it. I was thinking about fun things that could make you dizzy and I remember saying “dizzy from your kisses” so we built the song around that.

“Danny and I believe music should transport you somewhere magical and we wanted to describe this magical place in the song; a place of beautiful gardens, eternal flowers and time turning endlessly in an ecstatic loop. We took the feeling of Dizziness and put that into the production, so there’s a lot of undulating arpeggios, lilting harmonies and counter rhythms in the backing vocals.

“The song is about feeling such an intense swell of emotion for someone they totally turn your world upside down and inside out, we were inspired by a lot of music we love from the 80s like Erasure, Adamski and of course Pet Shop Boys.”

The new material follows on from Years & Years album ‘Night Call’, which was released in 2022 and marked the first since the band became a solo project after the departure of Emre Türkmen and Mikey Goldsworthy.

Check it out below.