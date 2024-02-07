Olly Alexander has dropped a teaser for his upcoming Eurovision single, ‘Dizzy’

Olly Alexander has dropped a teaser for his upcoming Eurovision entry.

Written by Olly and Danny L Harle, ‘Dizzy’ will be released on 1st March via Polydor Records, and is the UK’s official entry for the Eurovision Song Contest, taking place in Malmö, Sweden, on 11th May.

“I’ve loved watching Eurovision ever since I was a little kid and I’m beyond excited to be taking part,” Olly previously commented. “As a young boy I always looked forward to this incredible event of unbridled joy, the wonderfully chaotic mix of musical styles, theatrical performances, heartfelt emotion and humour. I really can’t believe I’m going to be a part of such a special legacy and fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible, it shall be an honour! I’ve wanted to do this for a long time and it feels like the right moment to start releasing music under my own name. I’m determined to give it everything I’ve got and put on an excellent and unforgettable performance for you all!”

The new material follows on from Years & Years album ‘Night Call’, which was released in 2022 and marked the first since the band became a solo project after the departure of Emre Türkmen and Mikey Goldsworthy.

Check out the teaser below.