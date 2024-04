Omar Apollo has released a new single, ‘SPITE’.

Posted online after teasing “LP2” on social, the track follows on from both his recent EP, and his debut album ‘IVORY’.

“‘Spite’ is a song about a long distance relationship and wanting to show the other person that you’re okay without them even though you feel like you need them. It’s an angry song about not being able to have someone all to yourself.”

Check it out below.