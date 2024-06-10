Omar Apollo has shared a new single from his upcoming second album – check out ‘Less Of You’

Omar Apollo has released a new single, ‘Less Of You’.

It’s the latest cut from his recently-announced second album, ‘God Said No’. The full-length will be released on 28th June via Warner Records, and follows his debut album ‘IVORY’.

A press release explains that the 14-track record is “a survey of the emotional wreckage that followed the end of a torrid love affair”. “I gave it my everything,” Apollo says, “And God said ‘no.’”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

1. ‘Be Careful With Me’

2. ‘Spite’

3. ‘Less of You’

4. ‘Done With You’

5. ‘Plane Trees’ (ft. Mustafa)

6. ‘Drifting’

7. ‘Empty’

8. ‘Life’s Unfair’

9. ‘Against Me’

10. ‘While U Can’

11. ‘Dispose of Me’

12. ‘How’

13. ‘Pedro’

14. ‘Glow’