Omar Apollo has shared a new single from his upcoming second album – check out ‘Less Of You’

Omar Apollo has released a new single, ‘Less Of You’.
It’s the latest cut from his recently-announced second album, ‘God Said No’. The full-length will be released on 28th June via Warner Records, and follows his debut album ‘IVORY’.
A press release explains that the 14-track record is “a survey of the emotional wreckage that followed the end of a torrid love affair”. “I gave it my everything,” Apollo says, “And God said ‘no.’”
Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:
1. ‘Be Careful With Me’
2. ‘Spite’
3. ‘Less of You’
4. ‘Done With You’
5. ‘Plane Trees’ (ft. Mustafa)
6. ‘Drifting’
7. ‘Empty’
8. ‘Life’s Unfair’
9. ‘Against Me’
10. ‘While U Can’
11. ‘Dispose of Me’
12. ‘How’
13. ‘Pedro’
14. ‘Glow’