Omar Apollo is celebrating his new EP release with a video for title-track ‘Live For Me’

The full four-track EP is out now.
Photo credit: Zamar Velez

Omar Apollo has released a new video for ‘Live For Me’.

It’s the title-track from his new EP, which follows on from his debut album ‘IVORY’ and also features recent single ‘Ice Slippin”.

“These four songs are a reflection of the realities I’ve had to face in the last few years,” he explains. “Coming to terms with the person I was becoming and letting go of the old to be able to feel like myself and whatever purity I had left. Addressing parts of me I’ve compartmentalized, leaving myself feeling a bit exposed. I know it’s only four songs but they hold a lot of the weight I’ve been carrying throughout my life. I feel lighter now and ready for the next phase of whatever life has to offer.”

Check it out below.

